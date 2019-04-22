Hurricane Michael Upgraded to Category 5

After Hurricane Season, researchers from NOAA go back and do a reassessment of the storms. They look at the damage and then calculate how strong the winds would have been to cause that damage. You may recall that last October, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane. The post-assessment has concluded that the Hurricane Michael was actually a Category 5 hurricane. This makes it only one of 4 known Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. The other 3 are: Andrew – 1992, Camille-1969, and the Labor Day Hurricane – 1935. Remember that the scale goes from 1 to 5.