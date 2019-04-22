Ronald McDonald House Charities Gala fundraisers starts this Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join the Ronald McDonald House this Thursday to raise funds for the organization at the RMHC Gala: A Night at the Museum.

The event takes place at the SC State Museum on April 25, and starts from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Meghan McMenamy, Marketing and Development Manager and Liz Atkinson, Operations Director about the event.

They said the funds raised will be going towards providing families with homes during their child’s medical treatment.

The event will include cocktails, heavy hours d’oeuvres, entertainment, and a silent and live auction.

You must be 21 year old or older to attend the event.

For ticket prices, click here.