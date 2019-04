Target recalls toy after detaching wheels pose possible choking hazard

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles due to a possible choking hazard.

The recall includes eight Bullseye’s Playground toys, that are either sold separately or as part of a set.

The toys were sold between October and November of last year.

According to Target, there have been four reports of wheels detaching. No injuries have been reported.