Lawmakers debate fetal heartbeat bill, impact on SC women

House Bill 3020 would prevent women from getting abortions after a fetus develops a heartbeat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina lawmakers are discussing a bill that would make abortions illegal once a fetus’s heart starts beating.

As several women waited outside the House chambers Wednesday morning, they say they were nervous about the fight going on inside.

“Women are dying from childbirth. They’re not getting adequate child care. Women should have their choice because not every pregnancy is the same,” said Annette Bethel of the National Organization for Women.

If passed, House Bill 3020 would prevent a woman from getting an abortion once their unborn baby has a heartbeat. The American Pregnancy Association says this generally occurs six weeks after conception.

An amendment, which was adopted Wednesday, would make an exception for victims of rape or incest.

“A fertilized egg doesn’t have rights. Women do. Girls do. And they need to make that choice,” said Joanne Sheler, one of the protesters who spoke out against House Bill 3020 in the State House lobby.

Supporters of the bill say it’s intended to protect the rights of women, and even if women undergo the procedure, they won’t be prosecuted under the law.

“Certainly rape and incest are tragic circumstances. I feel so sorry for those people I can’t express it, but the tragedy of that and the crime of that shouldn’t result in a person’s life being terminated,” said Rep. John McCravy (R-Greenwood), who was one of the sponsors on the bill.



Some lawmakers say supporters of the bill are not taking the best interests of women at heart.

“What they’re saying is not backed up by fact, it is not backed up by the bible. It is not backed up by the God that they say they believe in so dearly to protect unborn lives, but they’re not protecting the lives of those who are already born,” said Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland County).

Fetal heartbeat bills have been passed in several states across the country.

Georgia’s State Senate most recently passed a similar bill, but it has yet to be signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp.