Dolphins take Christian Wilkins in first round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was selected 13th overall in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, becoming the second former Tiger taken this season after Clelin Ferrell went fourth overall to the Raiders.

During Wilkins’ time at Clemson, he had a total of 250 tackles (41 for loss), 16 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Wilkins was a three-time All-American and had 45 career starts.

The first team All-American had the second-highest pressure on quarterbacks among defensive tackles in 2018.