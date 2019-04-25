The Climate Change Generation Needs to Know What’s Coming

Here’s a thought-provoking article by a preeminent scientist . One of the most disturbing observations he makes is:

“A spate of bills introduced in states across the country would either prohibit teachers from discussing climate change in their classrooms or require public school teachers to present “both sides” of an issue that has come to dominate American political discourse. This would give science equal weight with flat-out propaganda.”

Here’s the full article: https://www.newsweek.com/climate-change-generation-need-know-whats-coming-1404552