2 SC counties will see increase in sales tax starting next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Shoppers will pay a little more in two Midlands counties starting next week.

The Department of Revenue says 1 percent sales tax increases went into affect in Saluda and Calhoun counties on May 1st. This means the sales tax in both counties will be 8 percent.

The increases were approved in referendums on last November’s ballot.