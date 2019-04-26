Lexington District One opts out of “All Out May1” walk out

Lexington, SC. (WOLO) — Hundreds of educators are expected to leave their classrooms to head to the State House Wednesday May 1st, 2019 in protest over education reform they say is needed. While some schools have decided to call off school that day to allow teachers and staff to attend the rally to voice their concerns over the current state of public Education in South Carolina, Lexington District One will not be among them.

In a statement sent to ABC Columbia news Friday April 26th, 2019 from Superintendent Dr. Greg Little saying, wile they are aware some teachers will be out that day, the school district believes this is an important time of the year for student and their learning. Dr. little went on to say,

” Every day, students come to school to learn, but they also receive nutritious meals, social and emotional support, and other services. We also know how difficult it is for parents to make plans for their childcare when we need to close schools for unexpected weather and other events.”

Lexington District One says it is for those reasons they have decided to keep schools open and hold a normal school day as they work to make sure all of their classrooms are covered.