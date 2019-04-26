National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be working together to take back prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 21 is National Drug Take Back Day with events at CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens in Lexington County.

The National Drug Take Back Day events will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy – 5608 Sunset Blvd./ U-378

Walgreens – 5220 Sunset Blvd./ US-378

The Lexington Police Department will have marked tents set up in the parking lots of both of locations and those interested in dropping off discarded prescription drugs can bring them there to officers who will be working these events.

All discarded prescription drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.

As a reminder, the Lexington Police Department, located at 111 Maiden Lane, has a permanent CVS Drug Collection Unit and prescription medications can be disposed of there during business hours.