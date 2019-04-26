The search continues for the University of South Carolina’s 29th President

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Board of Trustees has motioned to continue the search for the University of South Carolina’s newest President.

Friday (4/26) evening, it was announced that Brendan Kelly (Chancellor of USC Upstate) will serve as interim president while the search continues.

The candidates that were up for finalists were:

John Applegate — Applegate is a professor and Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs at Indiana University.

William Tate — Tate is currently the Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Education at Washington University in Saint Louis.

Robert Caslen — Caslen is currently the Senior Counsel to the President and Interim Chief Financial officer at the University of Central Florida. Prior to that Caslen served as Superintendent for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Joseph Walsh — Walsh is currently the Vice President of Research at Northwestern.

The school’s newest President will fill the shoes of the outgoing man-in-charge, Dr. Harris Pastides. Pastides announced his retirement earlier this year after ten years leading the university.

The decision was surrounded by controversy during the week of student meet and greets with the candidates. Friday morning and afternoon, students and faculty gathered to protest the potential selection of Robert Caslen, targeting the General’s experience.

Regardless of what I suspect to be our very different views on many or even most issues, I appreciate and respect Gen. Caslen for his leadership and service. However, in my opinion, he is woefully underqualified and underprepared to be the next President of #UofSC. — Heather Brandt (@BlondeScientist) April 25, 2019

The USC Board of Trustees move to continue the search for their next president. Brendan Kelly (Chancellor of USC Upstate) will serve as interim president while the search continues. — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) April 26, 2019