Woman accused of shoplifting items from Lexington Walmart arrested, deputies say
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has identified the woman in surveillance video accused of shoplifting items from a Lexington Walmart.
Melissa Elaine Hayes, 34, of Lexington was arrested an charged with the incident that happened on March 17.
PLEASE SHARE – LPD needs to identify this female subject who was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in the @TownLexingtonSC.
If you have information to share, please contact Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557 or by email at gjohnson@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/izF7W3njtC
— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 25, 2019