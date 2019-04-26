Woman accused of shoplifting items from Lexington Walmart arrested, deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

Melissa Elaine Hayes / Source: Lexington PD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has identified the woman in surveillance video accused of shoplifting items from a Lexington Walmart.

Melissa Elaine Hayes, 34, of Lexington was arrested an charged with the incident that happened on March 17.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android