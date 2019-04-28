Police identify man wanted in Five Points shooting that injured 2 people

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police have identified the male suspect accused of injuring two people in an overnight shooting in Five Points.

CPD has outstanding arrest warrants for 22-year-old Marlon Adam White. Once arrested, police say White will be charged for two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection with the shooting incident that happened at The Cotton Gin bar on Harden street.

The warrants have been entered in to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of White that were obtained from multiple surveillance cameras in the Five Points Entertainment District in an effort to locate him.

Police say the isolated incident stemmed from an argument between the suspect and an employee after the suspect was told to leave the incident location.

As suspect White was being escorted out of the business, he’s accused of shooting the employee in the leg. As the bullet exited the first victim, it struck the second victim, a patron in the leg. Both injuries are non-life threatening.

It’s not believed that the victims and suspect are acquaintances.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.