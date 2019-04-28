Two injured in Five Points shooting, Columbia Police investigate
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Five Points Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2:00a.m. inside the Cotton Gin, which is a local bar in the 600 block of Harden street.
Police say two people in their 20’s suffered non-life threatening injuries in the lower body.
UofSC police department is assisting with the investigation and reported that the suspect fled the area.
Investigators with CPD are reviewing surveillance video.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.