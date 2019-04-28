Two injured in Five Points shooting, Columbia Police investigate

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Five Points Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:00a.m. inside the Cotton Gin, which is a local bar in the 600 block of Harden street.

Police say two people in their 20’s suffered non-life threatening injuries in the lower body.

UofSC police department is assisting with the investigation and reported that the suspect fled the area.

Investigators with CPD are reviewing surveillance video.

#Crimestoppers #CPDSC investigators are following leads in an overnight shooting at 632 Harden Street that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Two people (in their 20s) were injured in the lower body. Medical staff advises that their injuries appear to be non-life threatening. pic.twitter.com/MN7kQPTsWw — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 28, 2019

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.