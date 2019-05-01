Thousands of teachers rally at the state house for change

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Teachers from across the Palmetto state came to the capital city on Wednesday to call for better pay, smaller class sizes, and guaranteed break times among other things.

“Lawmakers response to our message over the past year has fallen on deaf ears essentially,” rally goer, AD Foster said.

Under paid and over worked is how a lot of teachers feel. Many of them saying they work two to three side jobs just to get by.

“Education is not second class,” Shawna Moore, a teacher at Richland two said. “We want to have high qualified teachers in South Carolina but we’re under funding education. It is unacceptable and unfair to our students.”

They’er also calling for better work conditions and resources for students.

“Improving conditions in the classroom for children, which has been neglected by legislature here and that sort of shows where their interest lie,” Foster said.

Teachers, students and supporters came together passionate and persistent. Pushing for what they believe needs to be changed.

“I’m thankful that teachers believe in standing up for what is right,” Moore said. “Our legislature need to hear our voices.”

“It felt like we all got here and had goosebumps,” Elizabeth O’brien, a teacher in Charleston county said. “Seeing everyone and their support throughout the state, being here wearing red and supporting us is awesome.”

Many question where was the state superintendent.

“We feel like she should be here supporting us and its very sad that she’s not,” O’brien said.