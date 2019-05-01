US Renewable Energy Produces More Electricity Than Coal For the First Time
Renewable Energy (wind, solar, hydro, etc.) is projected to produce more electricity this month in the United States than coal. This is good for the planet, as renewable energy creates a fraction of the pollution that coal creates. And as the cost of wind and solar continues to decline. Compared to coal-powered plants, wind and solar will soon be cheaper by every measurement. Here’s a full article. https://www.cnn.com/2019/04/29/business/renewable-energy-coal-solar/index.html?utm_content=buffer04589&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer