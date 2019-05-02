Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first campaign stop in Columbia this weekend

Biden is set to make his first campaign stop in South Carolina since announcing his run for presidency.

His campaign announced Thursday that he’ll be in Columbia on Saturday, May 4 at Hyatt Park Community Center at 3:30 p.m. It is located on 950 Jackson Ave, Columbia SC 29203.

If you would like to attend the event, register here.