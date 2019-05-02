Overturned tractor trailer closes I77 south after early morning crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SC DOT say I-77 south will be closed after a tractor trailer overturned in a crash this morning.

Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-77 south at Exit 19 near Farrow Road.

Troopers say diesel fuel was leaking from the fuel tanks, and there’s some flammable material in the trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

SC DOT officials say traffic is flowing but I-77 south will be closed for a short period of time.

