Celebrate 100 years of magic with Disney on Ice this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to celebrate 100 years of magic with Disney on Ice!

The magical event runs from May 2 – 5, with one showing tonight at 7 in the Colonial Life Arena.

Other showings include two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and one show on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Curtis brought out Timon and Pumbaa to show off the magical fun of Disney on Ice!

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse team up with other characters from Toy Story, Frozen, The Lion King, and many others to bring the magic to your family this weekend, and you can sing along to over 30 songs!

For ticket information, click here.