Pedestrian dies after a vehicle collision on US-1 on Thursday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a vehicle collision on Thursday.

Troopers say this incident happened on US-1 at Peach Orchard Road at approximately 10:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was on the roadway and was fatally hit by a vehicle travelling north.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.