Clemson, hoops assistant parts ways amid corruption trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has parted ways with men’s basketball assistant coach Steve Smith after his voice was heard on a federal wiretap involving defendant Christian Dawkins on the ongoing trial into college corruption.

The video from 2017 included Smith commenting about why Clemson’s football team is so successful and Dawkins telling Smith he could help get cash to the family of ex-Duke star Zion Williamson if he had chosen to attend Clemson.

University officials said Friday that Clemson would not renew Smith’s contract that expired last month.