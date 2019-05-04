Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg continues 2020 campaign in the Midlands Monday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO/WCIV)- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he will be returning to South Carolina for a two-day swing through Orangeburg and North Charleston.

On Sunday, the hopeful for the Democratic presidential nomination will hold a town hall at North Charleston High School on 1087 East Montague Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, Buttigieg will hold a meet and greet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Sulit on 1005 Broughton St. in Orangeburg.