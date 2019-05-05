1 dead after fight turns into shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- One man is dead after a fight turned into a shooting in Richland County Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Bluff Road at 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, according to officials. The individual was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCSD is requesting that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.