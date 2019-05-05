Donation Drive: Help moms in need this Mother’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help some moms in need ahead of Mother’s Day City.
The City of Columbia and “Two Men and a Truck” are teaming up for a donation drive for mothers displaced from Allen-Benedict Court Apartments.
Officials say the donated items will be delivered to the moms just in time for Mother’s Day.
This comes after Columbia authorities say two men were found dead at Allen-Benedict Court from carbon monoxide poisoning in January.
Officials say over 400 residents were evacuated from the apartment complex.
Here is a list of items that can be donated, and drop off locations, per organizers:
- soap | deodorant | lotion
- shampoo | conditioner
- feminine hygiene items | depends
- toilet paper | paper towels
- pampers | baby wipes
- multi-purpose cleaners
- detergent (laundry or dish)
Items can be donated at these locations:
- City Hall, 1737 Main Street
- Columbia Fire Department, 1800 Laurel Street
- Columbia Police Department, 1 Justice Square
- 1136 Washington Street, City Administrative Offices
- 1225 Lady Street, City Administrative Offices
- 1800 Main, City Administrative Offices
- Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way