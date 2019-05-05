Man identified in deadly shooting after fight in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- One man is dead after a fight turned into a shooting in Richland County Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Bluff Road at 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found Richard Lamar Patterson, 31, shot in the upper body.

Patterson was taken to a local hospital where he died. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Patterson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

RCSD is requesting that anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.