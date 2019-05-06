FDA conducts safety investigation after sunscreen findings

(CNN) — Sunscreen is suppose to protect you from dangerous overexposure to the sun’s damaging rays, but some types might be doing more harm than good.

A new study found several common sunscreen ingredients can enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels after just one day of use. The levels were high enough to trigger a government safety investigation.

A dozen chemical sunscreens were studied by the FDA.

Officials say this does not mean you should stop using sun protection to prevent skin cancer.