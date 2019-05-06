RCSD armed with technology that activates body camera with the draw of a gun

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County deputies are arming themselves with new technology that will create transparency when it comes to hostile situations.

The new technology is called signal sidearm, it turns on a deputies body camera video once their weapon has been drawn.

“Any device within 30 feet of this signal sidearm can be activated,” Deputy Tina Roy with RCSD said.

RCSD has been using signal sidearm for less than a year.

“If it’s a situation that got hostile and another deputy pulled their weapon it will actually turn on their camera to because we need everything that is happening on the scene,” Roy said.

Richland county is one of several agencies using the bluetooth technology. Deputies say the signal sidearm will help people on both sides of the law.

“Body camera’s are a good thing on both sides because now and days everyone has their phones out so now you get both perspectives from the citizen and the law enforcement side as well,” Roy said.