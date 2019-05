Royal family welcomes newest bundle of joy

Windsor, UK (CNN) — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy Monday morning May 6th, 2019 weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Speaking to the media after the delivery, Harry said he is”over the moon,” and “so incredibly proud” of his wife.

Samuel Burke is in Windsor with all the details.