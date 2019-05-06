SC State Museum hosts Teacher Appreciation Night May 7

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Teacher Appreciation week and the South Carolina State Museum wants to show appreciation for our teachers.

Museum officials say, in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the museum will host a special free event for South Carolina teachers from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on May 7th.

According to a release, teachers currently registered with the state and teaching in a SC school district may visit the museum with free general admission when they show their school I.D. Guests will enjoy planetarium shows, demonstrations, shopping discounts and more. Teachers will also receive up to three free general admission tickets for friends and family accompanying them.

Teachers should should visit scmuseum.org for a full list of activities or to register.