Governor declares May as “Military Spouse Appreciation Month”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Governor McMaster has dedicated the month of May to honor the people who hold down the fort, staying at home while their loved ones serve in the armed forces.

Tuesday (5/7) morning Governor McMaster declared May as “Military Spouse Appreciation Month” in South Carolina.

The proclamation notes that spouses are the backbone of military families and contribute directly to the strength of America’s military.

According to the Defense Department, South Carolina ranks 8th in the number of active duty military personnel.