Kershaw County coroner identifies body found from crashed car in SC pond

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of a man found near a submerged car on Monday, May 6th.

The Coroner says EMS received a 911 call on Monday of what appeared to look like a body floating in a pond along Chestnut Hill Road.

Authorities found the remains of Randy McGee, 33, of Elgin.

The coroner says it appears the car had been in the water since April 29th and McGee got out of the drivers side window and tried to swim away but did not make it.