Columbia Metropolitan Airport announces more flights

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is flying pretty high with steady growth in just the first quarter of this year. According to CAE officials, in the month of March of 2019, traffic at the airport went up by 20 percent from where they stood in the month of February of 2019.

With the uptick in travelers flying in and out of CAE, officials say they plan to increase the amount of flights to meet demand, and give travelers more options. Mike Gula, the Executive Director for Columbia Metropolitan Airport says they want to continue the upward trend and have employees dedicated to offer customers everything they need for a great trip.

“With over 301,000 passengers flying through CAE since January of this year, we’re currently on track to have another record setting year…Our team works hard every day to serve our passengers, providing them with a pleasant and first class experience.”

Right now Delta Airlines has one morning flight that leave CAE for New York at 6AM. That flight will now be accompanied by two additional non stop flights to New York including:

American Airlines Departing CAE at 6:55AM and arriving a LaGuardia (LAGA) 9AM

Delta Air Lines: Departing CAE at 1:05 PM and arriving at LaGuardia (LGA)at 3:06PM

CAE also has eight other non-stop hub destinations on their flight schedule as well. Airport officials say the increased traffic may put some passengers behind the eight ball if you are not ready for the influx of flights coming in and going out and are asking you to make sure you are prepared.

Travel tips to remember when you get ready to take your flight.

Follow the airlines’ recommendation to arrive at the airport at least 1 ½ hours prior to departure for domestic travel and 2 hours prior to departure for international travel. With the addition of new air service at CAE, there are several peak travel times throughout the day at which lines can be longer at ticket counters and at the security checkpoint.

Check in for your flight 24 hours prior to departure and access your boarding pass via desktop computer or your mobile device.

Carry-on bags are limited to one bag per passenger plus one personal item such as a laptop, purse, backpack or briefcase. Additional bags can be checked in at your airline’s ticket counter. Please check with your airline for specific checked baggage restrictions and fees.

For carry-on bags, liquids and gels must be in 3.4 ounce containers or less and must be placed in a quart-sized, clear plastic zip-top bag. Only one zip-top bag per passenger. Go to www.tsa.gov for questions on items that can and cannot go through the security checkpoint.