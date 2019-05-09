Coal is Phasing out in the UK

For the first time since the Industrial Revolution, the United Kingdom went a week without burning coal for electricity. In 1882 the Edison Electric Light Station (electric power plant) opened – that was just 3 years after the invention of the light bulb. But coal is no longer cost-effective to operate. Furthermore burning coal is a significant contributor to Global Warming.

And it appears that the UK has no intention of stopping soon. The director of their electric grid recently said, “We believe that by 2025 we will be able to fully operate Great Britain’s electricity system with zero carbon.”