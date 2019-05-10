Boil water advisory in place for some Swansea residents

Swansea, SC (WOLO) — Several areas in the Town of Swansea have been place under a water boil advisory after the water department says a water line break on West 7th street has cause low water pressure. While there have been no confirmed cases of contamination, town officials say the low water pressure many are experiencing has the potential for contamination to remain present in the system.

The following areas are being asked to boil there water for one full minute before cooking or drinking your water And not to consume ice that has not been boiled first.

Locations

W 5th St, S Spring St (South of W 5th St)

S Monmouth Ave (South of W 5th St, S Breacon Ave), (South of W 3rd St)

W 8th St

W 7th St

S Church St (from W 7th to the 900 block),

Officials say residents should expect to the presence of chlorine in their water while they continue disinfecting the water to make sure there are in fact no contamination in the water system.

You can click below to see a full map of the areas impacted by the water boil advisory

Swansea-Boil-Water-Advisory-Area-Map-5-10-2019