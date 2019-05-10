Former Detention Center officer charged with harassment

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Detention Center Officer authorities say violated an order placed on him by a Judge following a May 3rd arrest for Criminal Domestic Violence.

Friday night, SLED announced the arrest of 50 year old Kelvin Odias Washington who has been charged with Second Degree Harassment.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, Washington was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, but according to the arrest warrant “intentional, substantial, and unreasonable intrusion into the victim’s private life” and has repeatedly contacted the victim, against Judge Guillory’s order.

Washington has been booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

SLED continues to investigate.