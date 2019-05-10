Miracles in the Midlands host “Loads of Love” event this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With so many options of gifts for mothers this Mother’s Day weekend, one event will take the laundry out of their hands this Saturday!

The non-profit organization Miracles in the Midlands, is hosting the “Loads of Love” event at the Gable Oaks Apartments.

The event starts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will provide free laundry services and food from 555 Soul Food Restaurant & Lounge for all the residents!

Curtis spoke with Miracles in the Midlands CEO Denise Bradley about how the Gable Oaks Apartment residents will benefit from having their laundry taken care of during the Mother’s Day weekend.

