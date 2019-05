Poultry Festival underway in Batesburg Leesville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s a Poultry party in Batesburg Leesville.

The South Carolina Poultry Festival is officially underway.

The annual event is filled with activities for everyone including live music, a parade, cooking contests and of course food.

Festival participants say the turn out for the the kick off was greater than expected.

The festival runs Friday at 5pm and Saturday from 9:30 am through 11:30am.