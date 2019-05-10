Torch runners arrive at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Here’s a look at the rest of the day’s activities marking the Torch Run and Summer Games for Special Olympics South Carolina.

Noon – Law Enforcement Torch Runners will come down Main Street and arrive at the Statehouse at noon — they have come from all corners of the state carrying the Flame of Hope to Columbia for State Summer Games.

6:00 p.m. – LETR will gather at Sumter and Gervais for the evening Final Leg Torch Run. Notables who are running — DMV Director, Kevin Schwedo; COL Walter, Deputy Commander at Fort Jackson and Lt. Governor, Pamela Evette.

7:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony at the Solomon Center kicks off upon arrival of the Flame of Hope and Final Leg runners.