Cardi B takes over Colonial Life Arena on Mother’s Day Okurrr!

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Grammy award winning rapper, Cardi B spent Mother’s Day performing in front a large crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

Cardi started off the show acknowledging hard working moms.

She also performed some of her biggest hits like, “I Like it” and Bodak Yellow.

This was her second time performing at CLA, but her first time headlining a show there.