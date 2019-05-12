One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Richland Co. Sunday

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies say one man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Richland County Sunday morning.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department, at about 4:30a.m., deputies were called out to Parklane Road and O’Neal Court in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot in the upper body.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, according to officials.

One man has died and the other remains in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCSD headquarters at 803-576-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-Crime-SC.