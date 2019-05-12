Tigers Outlast No. 16 NC State 4-3 in 10 Innings

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sam Hall’s two-out single in the 10th inning scored Kyle Wilkie to break a 3-3 tie and lift Clemson to a 4-3 win over No. 16 NC State at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 30-21 overall and 13-13 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 38-14 overall and 15-11 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, as Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring double, then Chad Fairey laced a two-out, run-scoring single. Will Wilson cut Clemson’s lead in half in the third inning with a sacrifice fly. Logan Davidson doubled the Tiger lead in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out, run-scoring single. The Wolfpack loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and plated two runs to tie the score 3-3. With two outs and the bases empty in the 10th inning, Wilkie lined a double, Fairey reached on an infield single and Hall laced a single past Wilson at shortstop to score the go-ahead run.

Carson Spiers (2-4) pitched the final 3.0 innings to earn the win, while Kent Klyman (5-2) allowed the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and suffered the loss.