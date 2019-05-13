Kershaw deputies arrest a man accused of threatening law enforcement

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man accused of threatening the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say on Saturday, Robert Johnson called dispatch and said he was going to kill deputies with his .44 Magnum handgun at their front office.

According to investigators, Johnson tried to break into the locked door of their office numerous times.

Deputies say he was unarmed at the time and was later arrested.

Johnson faces charges of attempted burglary and threatening the life of a public official.

He’s being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.