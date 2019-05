Hershey’s Bars will ditch traditional logo for emojis

(CNN) – It’s iconic and has gone unchanged for a hundred years but change is coming to Hershey’s chocolate bar.

After over a century, Hershey will not feature the company’s logo on it’s milk chocolate bar. Instead, the company will imprint emojis on the candy bar.

Don’t panic though, if you like the original design the company has donned since 1900, the emoji bars are only available for a limited time.