West Columbia offers free shuttle to Riverwalk Amphitheater

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have plans that will bring you out to the Riverwalk Amphitheater in West Columbia located at the corner of Meeting Street and Alexander Road just past the Gervais Street Bridge, now you’ll be able to cruise to your destination, for free!

City officials say they are offering the shuttle service every Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-5PM. Visitors who want to take advantage of the service can park their cars at the West Columbia City Hall (200 North 12th street) and catch a ride to the Amphitheater every 15 minutes.

The free shuttles will be available to anyone interested in visiting the Riverwalk Amphitheater between now and June 30th, 2019. For more information you can click on the link to the City of West Columbia website listed below. https://www.westcolumbiasc.gov/