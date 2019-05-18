Columbia man arrested after deputies say he stabbed his mom to death

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County deputies have arrested and charged a Columbia man with murder in the stabbing death of his mother Friday.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Jocelyn Murray, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

J.W. Hayes Jr., 40, is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on what detectives have determined during their investigation, Hayes stabbed Murray with a knife multiple times sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Hayes then took his mother’s debit card and unlawfully used after fleeing the scene.”

Deputies say Hayes lived with Murray in the apartment where her caretaker found her Friday morning. Deputies arrested Hayes later that afternoon.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.