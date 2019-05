CPD investigating suspected murder-suicide at apartment complex

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex.

Police say they found a man and woman dead inside a home at the Colony apartments on Bailey Street Saturday afternoon.

#CPDSCInvestigates: Suspected murder-suicide at the Colony Apartments on Bailey Street. Man & woman found deceased inside a home. @CountyCoroners is on scene assisting #CPDSC. pic.twitter.com/la0PjEp2Us — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

The Richland County coroners office is assisting with the investigation.