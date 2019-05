Two teens charged with armed robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Two male teenagers are being charged with armed robbery after police say they stole from a local restaurant.

Columbia Police say the 15-year-olds stole money from a Subway restaurant in the 100 block of Sparkleberry Corssing on Saturday.

Two 15-year-old males have been charged w/armed robbery after being accused of stealing $ from the Subway restaurant located at 101 Sparkleberry Crossing today. The teens are at the juvenile section at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/3159PkBcbU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

