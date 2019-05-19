Car crash leaves pedestrian dead on Broad Street in Lexington County

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating a car crash in Lexington County where a pedestrian was killed.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Broad Street in Gilbert.

According to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Damarj Torrel Morris, 18, of Lexington was in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle.

Torrel was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene to render aid.