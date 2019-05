Fire crews battle blaze at Columbia home

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- An investigation is underway into what started a house fire in Columbia Sunday afternoon.

The blaze happened in the 5700 block of Ames Road.

The investigation is underway into what caused this home to catch fire off of 5700 Ames Rd, Sunday afternoon. No one was inside the home. Unique building construction is making it difficult to put out hot spots. Carport & rear of the home were badly damaged. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/hqO1D87O1y — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 19, 2019

Fire officials say no one was inside the home during the fire that badly damaged the carport and rear of the home.

The unique building construction is making it difficult for fire officials to put out hot spots, according to Columbia fire officials.