Columbia Housing Authority finalizing contract for interim executive director

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The Columbia Housing Authority is working on finalizing the contract for it’s interim executive director.

After a special called board meeting Monday afternoon, CHA told ABC Columbia news that Ivory N. Mathews will take over as executive director in June once Gilbert Walker, who currently holds the position, retires. Walker held the position for more than 50 years.

His retirement comes after the deadly gas leak at Allen Benedict Court where two people were killed and hundreds of others were forced out of their homes.

Matthews most recent position is Executive Director/President of The Housing Authority of the City of Greenville. She was chosen from a

pool of 13 applicants.

Ernest Cromartie, Chairman of the Columbia Housing Authority Board of

Commissioners issued the following statement:

The Board of Commissioners of the Columbia Housing Authority is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Ivory W. Mathews as our only finalist for the Interim Executive Director of the Columbia Housing Authority.

As the Board undertook the search for an Interim Executive Director, we balanced the impact of the fast approaching retirement of Executive Director, Mr. Gilbert Walker and the Housing Authority’s need to have an experienced person who is familiar with the day-to-day operation

of a large public housing authority.

For the past five years, Ms. Mathews, has served as Executive Director of the Greenville Housing Authority. Her education and experience make her the ideal candidate for the Interim position. After our careful reading of Ms. Mathews’ credentials, we are confident that she will be able to make an immediate impact to address the Housing Authority’s needs. Copies of Ms. Mathews’ resume and cover letter are available today for review.

We understand that residents of the Columbia Housing Authority and staff members have eagerly awaited the announcement of Mr. Walker’s replacement. We hope the selection of Ms. Mathews as our finalist is evidence of our continued commitment to providing the leadership and guidance needed at this time.