New York bill would ban texting while walking

(CNN) – Texting and walking could prove to be costly in the future.

There’s a bill in the New York senate right now that could make crossing the street while texting illegal.

New York lawmakers are looking to ban people from using portable electronics while crossing the road, with emergencies being the only exception.

The ban would include any use of small electronics, including checking e-mails and browsing the internet.

Violators would face a fine from $25 to $50.

The bill was introduced in the senate assembly last year, but didn’t get anywhere.

Transportation committees in both the assembly and the senate would have to approve the bill before it can go to a full vote.